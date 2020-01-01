Easier navigation, better viewing experience . . .

This thinking has driven SuperSport's decision to drop the numbering system it has used for its channels for more than two decades, replacing them with channels themed around individual sports to ensure it is easier for viewers to find their favourite sports.

From September 1, SuperSport viewers on DStv will be able to enjoy special dedicated channels for leagues and sports, among them the PSL, the Premier League, La Liga, rugby, cricket, golf, tennis, motorsport and several others, which will now have a home to call their own.

Not just live sport will be housed in these channels: supplementary programming such as magazine shows and highlights will add to the overall package.

New Grandstand channel

New to DStv subscribers across the continent will be the launch of the SuperSport Grandstand channel, immediately after Blitz at the front of the line-up. This flagship channel will host the best of any live curated sport available to Premium customers at any one time, including football, rugby, cricket, golf and tennis.

There will be multiple themed channels, including a "Variety" channel offering. Beyond this, DStv’s new sport line-up includes ESPN and ESPN 2, on channels 218 and 219.

"This is a landmark decision in SuperSport's history and one we are convinced will add a fresh and invigorating dimension to our broadcasts," said Gideon Khobane, chief executive of SuperSport.

“The changes will mean that additional SuperSport channels of local and international sporting content will be added to the DStv package. Genre channelling will no doubt increase awareness of a broader range of content, which may have always been on the platform, but wasn’t necessarily easy to discover. This signals a radical change designed to make content discovery more seamless.”

SuperSport broadcasts more live sport than any other broadcaster internationally and as much as these options are incredibly valuable to fans, the depth and breadth of content can make it difficult to find what they’re looking for. Exhaustive market research has shown that fans would prefer to enjoy the sport of their choice on a dedicated, named channel.

For more information on channel numbering, packages and FAQs for you region, please click on one of the links below:



- CLICK THE IMAGE FOR SA DETAILS . . .

----------------------------------------------------



- CLICK THE IMAGE FOR NIGERIA DETAILS . . .

----------------------------------------------------



- CLICK THE IMAGE FOR DETAILS OUTSIDE OF SOUTH AFRICA AND NIGERIA . . .

----------------------------------------------------



- CLICK THE IMAGE FOR DETAILS FOR GOTV . . .