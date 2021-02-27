{"slug":"motorsport","name":"Motorsport","menu":[],"topics":[{"group_name":"F1","topics":[{"name":"Formula 1","slug":"formula1","parent_slug":"formula1","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":["calendar","motorsport-calendar"]}]},{"group_name":null,"topics":[{"name":"MotoGP","slug":"motogp","parent_slug":"motogp","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":["calendar","motorsport-calendar"]},{"name":"Superbikes","slug":"superbikes","parent_slug":"superbikes","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":["results","calendar","teams-and-drivers","teams-and-riders","motorsport-calendar"]},{"name":"Rallying","slug":"rallying","parent_slug":"rallying","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":["results","calendar","teams-and-drivers","motorsport-calendar"]},{"name":"Dakar Rally","slug":"dakar-rally","parent_slug":"dakar-rally","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":["calendar","today","teams-and-drivers"," standings"," teams"," motorsport-calendar"," "]}]}],"featured":{"topics":[{"name":"Formula 1","slug":"formula1","parent_slug":"formula1","uri":null},{"name":"MotoGP","slug":"motogp","parent_slug":"motogp","uri":null},{"name":"Rallying","slug":"rallying","parent_slug":"rallying","uri":null},{"name":"Superbikes","slug":"superbikes","parent_slug":"superbikes","uri":null}]}}