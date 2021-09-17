{"slug":"rugby","name":"Rugby","menu":[],"topics":[{"group_name":"South Africa","topics":[{"name":"Springboks","slug":"springboks","parent_slug":"springboks","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":["logs"]},{"name":"Chasing the Sun","slug":"chasing-the-sun","parent_slug":"chasing-the-sun","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":["results","fixtures","logs"]},{"name":"Carling Currie Cup","slug":"currie-cup","parent_slug":"currie-cup","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":[]},{"name":"Varsity Cup","slug":"varsity-cup","parent_slug":"varsity-cup","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":[]}]},{"group_name":"Europe","topics":[{"name":"B&I Lions","slug":"british-lions","parent_slug":"british-lions","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":[]},{"name":"Top 14","slug":"top14","parent_slug":"top14","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":[]},{"name":"United Rugby Championship","slug":"united-rugby-championship","parent_slug":"united-rugby-championship","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":[]},{"name":"Champions Cup","slug":"champions-cup","parent_slug":"champions-cup","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":[]},{"name":"Gallagher Premiership","slug":"england","parent_slug":"england","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":[]}]},{"group_name":"International","topics":[{"name":"Super Rugby Trans Tasman","slug":"super-rugby-transtasman","parent_slug":"super-rugby-transtasman","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":[]},{"name":"International Rugby","slug":"international-rugby","parent_slug":"international-rugby","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":["logs"]},{"name":"Rugby World Cup","slug":"rugby-world-cup","parent_slug":"rugby-world-cup","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":["point-scorers"]},{"name":"Sevens 2019\/20","slug":"sevens","parent_slug":"sevens","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":[]},{"name":"Rugby Championship","slug":"rugby-championship","parent_slug":"rugby-championship","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":[]},{"name":"Six Nations","slug":"six-nations","parent_slug":"six-nations","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":[]}]},{"group_name":"Regional","topics":[{"name":"Mitre 10 Cup","slug":"new-zealand","parent_slug":"new-zealand","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":[]},{"name":"Aotearoa","slug":"aotearoa","parent_slug":"aotearoa","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":[]},{"name":"Australian Domestic","slug":"ausdomestic","parent_slug":"ausdomestic","uri":null,"hidden_tabs":[]}]}],"featured":{"topics":[{"name":"Springboks","slug":"springboks","parent_slug":"springboks","uri":null},{"name":"Rugby Championship","slug":"rugby-championship","parent_slug":"rugby-championship","uri":null},{"name":"United Rugby Championship","slug":"united-rugby-championship","parent_slug":"united-rugby-championship","uri":null}]}}